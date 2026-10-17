Four more towers for air defense systems have been built near Vladimir Putin’s residence in Valdai. As the journalists report, the new structures are located near the residences of Putin and Alina Kabaeva. The tower closest to the presidential residence was erected about 400 meters away from it.

This is evidenced by satellite images analyzed by journalists. According to their data, including the new structures, there are now about 30 air defense towers in the area around the residence.

Local residents have noticed the military construction

Residents of settlements near the residence are also aware of the towers’ appearance. A local woman from the village of Roshchino told journalists that there are more military personnel in the area and that construction is ongoing. “Look, there’s a tower. They’ve brought in a lot of soldiers; they’re building everything there, building. And the air defense… If it’s spinning now, it means there’s no danger above us; if it stops, it means something is flying overhead,” the woman said.

Her words are quoted in the journalists’ video report. However, this is the testimony of a local resident, not an official explanation of how the air defense systems operate. The new towers have supplemented the existing defense system in the area around the residence. However, the journalists’ report does not specify exactly which air defense systems are deployed on the new structures or when they are scheduled to be fully operational. This information comes from the Russian service of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—stated that Russia is creating a so-called security zone along the border with Ukraine and does not plan to discuss it during any potential peace talks with Kyiv.