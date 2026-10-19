At the annual meeting of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) in Hobart, Australia, Ukraine’s Ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko said that Ukrainian scientist Leonid Pshenychnov has been in Russian detention for more than a year. As ABC News reports, the ambassador said that the 71-year-old scientist is being held in Simferopol and that his health condition is causing serious concern.

Detention in occupied Crimea

Leonid Pshenychnov was detained in September 2025 in Crimea, temporarily occupied by Russia and part of Ukraine, ahead of last year’s CCAMLR meeting. Russia, the aggressor state, accused him of high treason over research that supported conservation measures in Antarctica.

An arrest document reviewed by ABC News stated that such measures could have harmed Russia’s krill fishery. The document also referred to an alleged loss of the opportunity to extract oil resources in the area, although mineral extraction in Antarctica is prohibited under the Antarctic Treaty.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Call for release

Myroshnychenko noted that Pshenychnov had represented Ukraine at CCAMLR since 1996. According to the ambassador, the charges are based on the scientist’s research work as a member of the Ukrainian delegation and on documents submitted by Ukraine to the commission.

The ambassador called on CCAMLR members to support the demand for Pshenychnov’s immediate and unconditional release, as well as an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine. During last year’s CCAMLR meeting, Australia expressed serious concern over the scientist’s arrest.

Read us on