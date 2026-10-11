In Israel, police are investigating the possible involvement of Knesset member Yitzhak Kroizer of the Otzma Yehudit party and the party’s director general, Itiel Neiman, in a violent clash with law enforcement officers in Mitzpe Jericho. The incident occurred several weeks ago during an attempt to detain a settler, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Pursuit of the suspect

According to Ynet, law enforcement officers were pursuing a man suspected of carrying out an assault earlier that day. He fled to a location where local settlers were holding a memorial event.

As Haaretz writes, settlers, including Kroizer and Neiman, blocked a police vehicle. According to this account, Kroizer led the crowd and demanded that officers stop the pursuit and return mobile phones seized from the suspect’s vehicle. During the escalation, those present reportedly called the law enforcement officers Nazis, after which a physical confrontation occurred.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Injured police officers and the lawmaker’s complaint

Ynet reported that one police officer suffered a broken nose and another a broken arm. According to the report, a patrol vehicle was also damaged with a knife.

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene. Ynet and Haaretz, citing a police officer, claim that he sided with the crowd and accused law enforcement officers of using excessive force. Ben-Gvir denied this, saying that he had arrived for the memorial event and remained apart from the confrontation.

After the incident, Kroizer filed a complaint with the police internal investigations unit. He said that after identifying himself as a Knesset member, police officers used excessive force against him, while he was trying to calm the situation and help law enforcement officers.

Read us on