South Korea has raised its travel advisory for all of Saudi Arabia to Level 3, the second-highest level in its four-tier system. The country’s citizens who are in the kingdom were advised to leave if their stay is not essential. Those planning a trip were advised to cancel or postpone it.

As Korea Herald reports, the updated advisory will take effect at 10 p.m. on Sunday. Level 3 recommends leaving the relevant area, while Level 4 prohibits travel.

Escalation of the situation

Seoul’s decision was made amid intensified fighting between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis, whom the outlet describes as backed by Iran. Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including airports, have caused casualties and heightened tensions in the region.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

According to Saudi authorities, a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday killed at least 12 people and injured another 309. The Houthis also threatened further attacks across the kingdom.

Protection of South Korean citizens

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a meeting on Sunday with representatives of 15 South Korean diplomatic missions in the Middle East. They discussed the security situation in the region and measures to protect South Korean citizens.

The minister urged diplomats to monitor changes in the region, the geopolitical situation and energy supply conditions, as well as to respond promptly to new threats. Representatives of missions, including in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, said they maintain regular contact with citizens and send them security notifications.

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