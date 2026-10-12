Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodríguez, launched the Venezuela Alimenta food plan in Rome, Italy, on October 12, with the stated goal of zero hunger. The presentation took place at the headquarters of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization during the FAO World Food Forum, The Rio Times reports.

Goal of the food plan

Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Venezuela Alimenta is intended to connect all stages of national food production with social distribution networks. Rodríguez named strengthening production models, national unity, and a more active international presence for the country among the priorities.

The Venezuelan government also plans to promote a law on the local economy. According to the Caracas newspaper El Nacional, the document is to be submitted to the National Assembly in the coming days. The bill is intended to connect producers in communities with major agribusiness companies.

The budget, implementation schedule, and funding sources for Venezuela Alimenta have not been disclosed. The text of the bill on the local economy has also not been published.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements on US sanctions

According to El Nacional, Rodríguez said that more than a thousand unilateral coercive measures imposed by the United States, most of them since 2017, caused a 16% decline in production in the agri-food sector. According to her, these measures restricted access to financing and imports of seeds, equipment, and spare parts.

Rodríguez also linked the end of the supply crisis to an internal political dialogue and diplomatic contacts with the United States. She said that food should not be an instrument of pressure or political confrontation.

In her speech, Rodríguez referred to figures from the FAO SOFI 2026 report and said that the prevalence of undernourishment in Venezuela had declined from 5.3% in 2025 to 3% in 2026. The Rio Times notes that these figures were stated by the official and were not verified by the outlet against the FAO report itself.

According to El Nacional, a new round of negotiations between the Venezuelan government and the 2015 National Assembly bloc is to begin on October 14. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as the outlet reported, supported the process after a meeting in Washington with opposition representative Dinorah Figuera on October 9.

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