The EU will not make any decisions on funding for Ukraine at the summit on October 15–16

European Union leaders do not plan to adopt any new decisions regarding funding for Ukraine or the use of frozen Russian assets during the summit on October 15–16. However, the issue of support for Ukraine may be raised during the discussions.

According to sources interviewed by the publication, Ukraine’s external financing needs for 2026 have already been covered. Funding for 2027 is currently under discussion: part of the needs are to be covered by 45 billion euros from a 90-billion-euro EU loan, with the remainder provided by international partners.

One official emphasized that EU leaders are not yet ready to move on to discussions about funding for 2027 until the funds planned for 2026 have been disbursed. At the same time, the summit’s final conclusions are expected to call on international partners to cover the remainder of Ukraine’s financial needs for next year.

Additionally, some countries may raise the issue of using frozen Russian assets. However, according to European officials, most leaders are not currently inclined to put this topic back on the official agenda.

Source: European Truth

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