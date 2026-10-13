In Brazil, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro said he would vote to abolish the 6×1 schedule, under which workers have six consecutive working days and one day off. A Senate vote on the constitutional amendment is expected on October 14.

Change in the senator's position

Bolsonaro told journalists on October 13 that most Brazilian workers want to abandon this schedule. This was reported by The Rio Times.

Previously, the senator had called the initiative opportunistic and advocated for workers and employers to independently agree on working hours. As recently as October 6, he promised to propose an alternative to the text being considered by the Senate. Bolsonaro now said that his political camp supports a version it considers better, but did not specify its content.

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What the amendment provides for

The constitutional amendment is intended to abolish the 6×1 schedule as a legislative norm. This work arrangement is common, in particular, in trade, services and manufacturing. Brazil's Constitution currently sets the maximum standard working time at 44 hours per week and eight hours per day.

To pass the constitutional amendment, support from at least 49 of the 81 senators is required in each of the two voting rounds. According to the publication, Senate President Davi Alcolumbre scheduled the first round for October 14. Flávio Bolsonaro, who represents the state of Rio de Janeiro in the Senate, will also take part in the vote.

The senator's statement came ahead of the second round of Brazil's presidential election, scheduled for October 25, in which he is a rival of incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

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