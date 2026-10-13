An independent report has recommended that the governments of the United Kingdom and Ireland hold talks with Northern Ireland’s paramilitary groups on their disbandment. The document’s author, Dutch conflict resolution expert Fleur Ravensbergen, concluded that there are sufficient grounds and support for such a process, The Guardian reports.

An opportunity for a formal process

The Independent Report on Paramilitary Group Transition to Disbandment, commissioned by the two governments and published on October 13, states that there is a “window of opportunity” to create a formal transition mechanism for loyalist and republican groups. However, its implementation will depend on certain conditions being met.

Ravensbergen conducted a preliminary assessment of the situation over the course of a year and said she had found significant willingness among representatives of paramilitary structures to take part in the process. According to her, support for the term “disbandment” as the final goal was limited, but objections mainly concerned the wording rather than the substance of the transition itself.

The document also stresses that groups should not receive financial rewards for participating in such a process. The report’s author believes the mechanism should provide for robust monitoring and verification of compliance with commitments, as well as effective enforcement of the law.

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Response from the British authorities

Northern Ireland Minister Chris Bryant said that the British government is committed to the goal of ending paramilitarism. He said the authorities would consider the report and engage with authorities in Dublin before responding to the proposal for a transition mechanism.

Bryant said that groups presenting themselves as community defenders are largely involved in criminal activity, including drug trafficking, extortion and intimidation. He added that any process would require the support of Northern Ireland’s political parties.

Northern Ireland Justice Minister Naomi Long had previously criticised Ravensbergen’s involvement as a mediator, believing that contacts with paramilitary and criminal groups could give them an appearance of legitimacy. The report does not name specific individuals or organisations because the consultations were held confidentially.

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