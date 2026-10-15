German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has banned alcohol consumption at all stations under its control, including on platforms. The new rule was introduced as part of the company’s internal regulations to improve safety and cleanliness at stations.

Where the ban will apply

The restriction applies to public areas of Deutsche Bahn stations. However, it does not apply to restaurants located on station premises. Passengers are also allowed to carry sealed alcoholic beverages in their bags, while alcohol consumption on trains generally remains permitted.

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Enforcement and sanctions

As Anadolu Agency reports, security staff will monitor compliance with the ban during regular patrols. People who ignore the requirement may be immediately removed from station premises. Repeat offenders may face a longer restriction on visiting stations.

Deutsche Bahn said the decision was made taking into account proposals from passengers, employees and other people who advocated for safer and cleaner stations. According to the company’s representative survey, 79% of respondents supported a ban on alcohol consumption at stations, while 9% opposed it.

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