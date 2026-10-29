In Ohio, United States, two protesters separately interrupted President Donald Trump’s rally, raising the issue of the late Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted of sex crimes. One of the protesters said that Trump had flown on Epstein’s plane. The crowd responded to the shouts with disapproval.

Trump’s statements

According to Anadolu Agency, Trump said that more than two decades ago he expelled Epstein from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida because he considered him a weirdo. The president also denied that Epstein had accompanied him and said he had been “completely exonerated” in connection with the Epstein case.

After the interruptions, Trump called the protesters “paid protesters” and “losers.” He also sought to link Epstein to Democrats.

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The Epstein case

The incidents occurred amid calls to release documents related to the Epstein case. He was arrested in 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges. That same year, he died in a New York jail while awaiting trial; his death was ruled a suicide.

Released case materials mentioned the names of Trump, Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and former Prince Andrew. At the same time, the mere mention of a name in documents does not indicate wrongdoing.

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