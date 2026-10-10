In Israel, Yashar! party leader Gadi Eisenkot appealed to Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, calling on her to decide before the elections whether to bring charges against Tzachi Braverman, the former chief of staff to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and others. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post.

Eisenkot's appeal is related to findings of a police investigation according to which Braverman confirmed that he changed the recorded time of Netanyahu's telephone conversation with his military secretary on the morning of October 7. Eisenkot asked Baharav-Miara to respond to his appeal by October 16.

Changing the time of the conversation

The prime minister's former military secretary, reserve Major General Avi Gil, said that in January 2024, a stenographer from the Prime Minister's Office told him about an instruction to change the time of his telephone conversation with Netanyahu on October 7 from 6:40 to 6:29. According to Gil, the instruction came from Braverman.

Gil also said that at the end of October 2023, he received information about unusual collection of official records and stenographic transcripts at the Prime Minister's Office, which, he said, was taking place contrary to established procedures. He contacted the attorney general regarding the rules for accessing and copying such materials, and after learning about the time change, informed her again.

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The case was transferred to prosecutors

Braverman was questioned under caution about possible criminal liability in November 2024. Investigators collected testimony and seized documents and computer files, including the original and altered versions of the official record.

A senior police official said investigators had established an evidentiary basis for a possible indictment of Braverman for forgery and transferred the materials to the State Attorney's Office for a decision. At the same time, acknowledging the alteration of the official record does not in itself constitute an admission of a criminal offense, and no charges have yet been filed in the case.

Braverman's lawyer, Jacques Chen, previously argued that his client acted within his authority in correcting an error in the record. Prosecutors must determine whether this was a lawful correction or an unauthorized alteration of an official document. The Likud party stated that investigators had allegedly recommended closing the case, but police representatives reported the existence of an evidentiary basis for prosecution.

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