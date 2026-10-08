Former Red Bull CEO Christian Horner received nearly €118 million after his dismissal

Christian Horner, the former team principal and CEO of Red Bull, received nearly 118 million euros after stepping down from his positions.

According to financial reports, Horner received €39.19 million in severance pay and an additional €5.2 million in salary up until the time of his departure. Separately, Red Bull Technology paid the executive 78.38 million euros in severance pay and 10.56 million euros in salary.

As a result, the total compensation paid to Christian Horner for leaving his positions at the two companies amounted to 117.56 million euros.

At the same time, Horner also held executive positions at Red Bull Powertrains and Red Bull Advanced Technologies. However, these companies noted in their financial reports that the relevant executives received salaries from other companies within the Red Bull Group.

Christian Horner took the helm of the Austrian team ahead of the 2005 season and managed to transform it into one of Formula 1’s powerhouses.

Under his leadership, Red Bull won eight drivers’ championships and six Constructors’ Championships.

However, Horner left the team last summer. His departure came amid tense relations with other officials and four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

In the 2026 Formula 1 championship, Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes has secured the top spot in the overall standings. The Italian driver has scored 320 points.

His teammate George Russell has 236 points, while Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton is in third place with 214 points.

Max Verstappen shares fifth place with reigning champion Lando Norris of McLaren. Ahead of them is Charles Leclerc of Ferrari, who has 191 points.

Mercedes leads the Constructors’ Championship. The German-British team has already scored 556 points. Ferrari is in second place with 405 points, while McLaren remains in third, with its drivers having scored a combined total of 316 points.

Next week, the 2026 season will continue with the Singapore Grand Prix. The event will take place October 9–11 and will feature both a sprint race and a main race.

A single free practice session and qualifying for the sprint race are scheduled for Friday. The sprint race and main qualifying will take place on Saturday, and the drivers will compete in the main race on Sunday.

Last year, George Russell won the Singapore Grand Prix.

Details of his release and financial settlements were made public by the British commercial registry, Companies House.

In Milton Keynes, UK, the Red Bull team extended its contract with French driver Isaac Ajjar for the 2027 Formula 1 season. He will continue to race for the team alongside four-time world champion Max Verstappen, so Red Bull’s lineup for next season will remain unchanged.

New Zealand driver Liam Lawson will race for Red Bull this weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. He will replace Isaac Hajjar, who injured his wrist during practice. Lawson stated that he does not view his return to the main team as an opportunity for redemption following last year’s demotion.

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