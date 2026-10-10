Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has instructed that smart scanners be installed at all the country’s international airports to make travel easier for passengers. As Dawn reports, he issued the relevant order on October 10 in Islamabad during a meeting on the work of the customs service.

Sharif ordered the equipment to be imported immediately. Once it is installed, passengers’ baggage is to be checked using the new technology rather than manually by customs officers.

Automated baggage control

According to the prime minister’s office, an internationally used automated system is planned to be introduced for baggage screening. Staff providing other services at airports will also undergo training in line with international standards.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The prime minister stressed that employees must treat passengers politely and respect human dignity. He also instructed customs officers not to disturb travelers with unnecessary questions and to abandon outdated baggage inspection procedures.

Measures against smuggling

During the meeting, Sharif was informed about control over the movement of goods in various regions of the country, the work of customs units to counter violations, and measures against petroleum product smuggling. The prime minister declared zero tolerance for tax evasion and called for intensified efforts to combat losses in budget revenues.

The head of government’s office said that the Indus Collectorate carried out 80 operations during its first three weeks of work and seized goods with an estimated value of 205 million Pakistani rupees. A total of 865 employees were deployed on 26 major transit routes. In addition, 280 specialists were hired to assess goods, with their training scheduled for October and November.

Read us on