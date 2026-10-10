U.S. President Donald Trump may have negotiated the supply of Russian diesel fuel to demonstrate to Americans his ability to lower prices ahead of the midterm congressional elections, which will take place on November 3. This theory is put forward by the British newspaper The Telegraph.

According to Trump, Russia is set to supply more than 300,000 metric tons of diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets. The U.S. president claims this will help lower prices. Following his announcement, diesel fuel futures fell by about 4%.

At the same time, industry analysts doubt that such volumes could significantly impact the global market. Oil industry analyst Tom Kloza called the announcement more of a symbolic move and questioned the possibility of a sustained decline in prices.

The agreement has also drawn criticism due to its potential implications for Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it a “gift to Putin,” emphasizing that revenue from fuel sales would help Russia finance the war. He had previously called on Trump to increase pressure on Moscow and limit its oil revenues.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal also voiced criticism, calling on the U.S. president to rescind the agreement. Representatives of the U.S. energy sector also questioned the wisdom of purchasing Russian fuel instead of developing domestic capacity.

According to The Telegraph, Trump is seeking to show voters that he can influence energy prices and reduce costs for American households. However, it remains unclear whether the deal will lead to a lasting reduction in fuel prices.

Source: The Telegraph

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing restrictions have become particularly acute against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to supply millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S. and global markets.

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