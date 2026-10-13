The UN General Assembly has elected Ukraine to the Human Rights Council

During a vote on October 13, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly elected Ukraine to the UN Human Rights Council for the 2027–2029 term.

A total of 162 UN member states voted in favor of Ukraine’s candidacy. The diplomatic mission described the result as a record level of support and a significant breakthrough, the preparation for which took over a year. Ukraine has been nominated to serve on the UN’s main human rights body with the aim of strengthening the protection of human rights worldwide and documenting the consequences of Russian aggression.

Source: Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the UN.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Commissioner for Human Rights, stated that Russia’s presence on the UN Security Council defies common sense.

As a reminder, the European Union expects UN Secretary-General António Guterres to call on Putin to halt Russian aggression against Ukraine.

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