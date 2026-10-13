Pope Leo XIV hospitalized in Rome for lung surgery — BBC News

Pope Leo XIV has been admitted to the Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, for surgery to remove a nodule in his lung. The Vatican said the formation was detected during routine examinations, and the surgical procedure is scheduled to take place on Tuesday afternoon.

As BBC News reports, a crowd of people greeted the 71-year-old pontiff outside the hospital, with some having waited for his arrival for several hours. The pope waved to those present from his car and smiled at hospital staff who met him on the steps of the medical facility.

Surgery at the Gemelli Hospital

Leo XIV himself announced the need for surgery on Sunday after the traditional Angelus prayer in St Peter's Square. He said the nodule in his lung was localized and had been detected “at a very early stage,” but doctors advised removing the formation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Vatican said the operation would be performed by a team of thoracic surgeons at the Gemelli Hospital. Updated information on the pontiff's condition is expected to be provided on Tuesday evening. His schedule has already been cleared until 20 October to allow him time to recover.

The pontiff's condition and future plans

The Vatican stressed that the pope had no symptoms of infection or illness. Overall, the pontiff is considered physically healthy. Cardinal Kikuchi Tarcisio Isao of Tokyo, who met Leo XIV on Monday, wrote on social media that he had no physical problems.

According to the cardinal, the pope decided to undergo surgery as soon as possible because he is due to travel to Latin America in early November, including to Peru. The trip is important to the pontiff, who spent many years in Peru as a missionary and later as a bishop. Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin called the news unexpected but said the cardinals had been reassured by the pope's composure.

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