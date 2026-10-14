IndiGo, Air India Express, Air India and Akasa Air have cancelled flights to and from cities in Saudi Arabia until October 17 due to the security situation in the region. The restrictions affect connections with Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina.

Which flights were cancelled

IndiGo announced the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Medina. Air India Express suspended flights to and from Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh. The airline said passengers can change their travel date free of charge or receive a full refund if they cancel their ticket.

Air India has also cancelled flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah until October 17. The carrier said it is monitoring developments in the region in order to resume safe flight operations and is offering full refunds to passengers affected by the cancellations.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Assessment of the security situation

Akasa Air has extended the suspension of all flights to and from Riyadh and Jeddah until October 17. The airline explained this by the worsening security situation in the Middle East and risks to safe flights.

Last week, carriers temporarily suspended connections with Riyadh following attacks on the city’s airport, which were reported to have been carried out by Houthi militants. As NDTV World reports, the confrontation between the Iran-backed Houthi group and Saudi Arabia has intensified. In recent days, attacks have been recorded in the kingdom, including those involving drones and missiles.

Read us on