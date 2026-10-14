US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigns — The National

In the United States, Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle resigned after President Donald Trump asked her to leave her diplomatic post. This came amid allegations that she had allegedly asked donors and other individuals for favors in exchange for using her influence.

As The National reports, the White House initially said that Trump had asked Guilfoyle to resign. White House spokeswoman Katie Zacharia called her a valued member of the team.

Guilfoyle's statement

Guilfoyle said that from her first day as ambassador, she had worked to advance Trump’s America First policy, strengthen the United States’ strategic alliance with Greece, and deliver results for Americans. She thanked Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their support.

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A day before her resignation, Trump told reporters that the administration was reviewing allegations of unethical conduct by the diplomat and considering her removal. He also said that he did not like what he had read about Guilfoyle.

Allegations and denials

The Wall Street Journal alleged that Guilfoyle had allegedly requested or accepted money or other benefits from private individuals, offering in return to use her connections with administration officials to advance their interests. According to the newspaper, in one episode she allegedly asked a longtime Trump donor for $100,000 to pay off American Express card debt before her 2025 confirmation hearings, offering access to officials.

Guilfoyle called the allegations false and said that she intended to defend her name, reputation, and integrity. Her lawyers disputed key parts of The Wall Street Journal’s publication. The US Embassy in Athens told the outlet that she had complied with State Department requirements on ethics and gift disclosures.

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