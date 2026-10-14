In the United States, White House spokesperson Katie Zacharia said that $54 billion within the South Korean energy investment package is linked to an LNG project in Alaska. According to her, this concerns a pipeline and an LNG terminal intended to serve the Pacific region and sell fuel to allies.

Package worth up to $200bn

During her first official briefing, Zacharia also spoke about a South Korean investment package in US energy worth up to $200 billion, which US President Donald Trump announced earlier this month. According to her, up to $120 billion in the package is earmarked for the construction of eight large nuclear power plants.

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Another $22.3 billion, according to the spokesperson, is linked to a 6-gigawatt gas-fired power plant in Texas.

Seoul’s position

At the same time, following Trump’s announcement, South Korea’s Ministry of Industry said that the Alaska project had not yet been finally agreed. The ministry stressed that the project’s commercial viability and other factors should be assessed before an investment decision is made, Korea Herald reports.

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