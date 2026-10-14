Nepal’s ruling Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) has ordered House of Representatives member and central committee member Hagendra Sunar not to perform his duties during an internal investigation. The party’s disciplinary commission will examine allegations of violence, threats, possible extortion and suspicious financial transactions that emerged after audio recordings were published.

As Kathmandu Post reports, the party called the claims serious and sensitive. In an RSP statement, it said it follows a zero-tolerance policy toward harassment of women, abuse of office and criminal offenses. According to the party, the restrictions on Sunar are intended to safeguard the review and uphold public standards.

Allegations and denials

Weekly newspaper Jana Aastha published material containing audio recordings and information about alleged bank transactions. The outlet claims that in the recordings, a man it identifies as Sunar uses obscene language toward a woman, demands money from her and threatens to kill her. It also said that he allegedly obtained intimate videos and photos after promising to marry her, and later blackmailed the woman.

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These allegations have not been proven. Sunar denied that his voice is heard in the recordings and said in a video address that the materials could have been created using artificial intelligence or voice imitation. The lawmaker said he is ready for an investigation by the party, parliament or state authorities.

Police position

Nepal Police have not yet opened a formal criminal investigation because they are awaiting a complaint from the alleged victim. At the same time, law enforcement officers are conducting preliminary checks of materials circulating in the media. Police spokesperson Abi Narayan Kafle said that after a complaint is filed, investigators will be able to verify the authenticity of the audio and, if there are legal grounds, take further action.

Sunar was elected to the House of Representatives from Banke-3 constituency. RSP representatives said that, depending on the results of the internal review, sanctions ranging from suspension of membership to a recall procedure are possible.

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