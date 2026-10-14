The Warsaw-Mokotów District Court in Poland has ordered a two-month pretrial detention for a 66-year-old man suspected of preparing an assassination attempt on Prime Minister Donald Tusk. The court granted the prosecutor’s motion, RMF24 reports.

On Tuesday, the man was charged with nine offenses, including planning a forceful overthrow of state authorities. According to the outlet, he could face between two and 15 years in prison.

Search and seized items

The suspect, whom RMF24 identifies as Krzysztof N., was detained on Sunday. Officers of the State Protection Service conducted a search of his home jointly with police.

During the search, law enforcement officers seized more than a dozen homemade explosive devices which, according to preliminary findings, resembled fragmentation grenades. Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw District Prosecutor’s Office, said that metal balls were found in one of the firecrackers, increasing the potential danger.

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Items resembling weapons were also found in the apartment. They were preliminarily classified as signal or pneumatic weapons. Investigators seized computer equipment and a list of people who had been in contact with the 66-year-old man.

Prosecutor’s Office data

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the suspect posted online materials promoting the forceful seizure of power in Poland, aggressive war, and calls for crimes on national, ethnic, racial and political grounds. Some of these materials were removed from the internet after his detention.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office’s version, the man tried to create a radical group consisting of several units. At present, law enforcement officers see no signs that his actions were inspired by foreign intelligence services, but they are checking this possibility. During questioning, the suspect did not admit guilt and refused to give explanations.

Information about a possible assassination attempt on Donald Tusk and Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz was received by police on Sunday. Afterwards, representatives of the police, the State Protection Service and the agency held a meeting at the Anti-Terrorist Center of the Internal Security Agency.

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