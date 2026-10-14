In Poland, a prosecutor has asked a court to arrest 66-year-old Krzysztof N., who has been notified of nine suspicions. According to Interia, these include suspicion of planning the forcible overthrow of state authorities and preparing an assassination attempt, including against Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Prosecutors' motion

Piotr Antoni Skiba, spokesperson for the Warsaw District Prosecutor's Office, said the decision to file a motion for arrest was made in view of the nature of the ongoing investigation. Among the grounds, he cited the possibility of a severe punishment, the risk of obstructing the investigation, and the threat of committing a serious crime against life and health.

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According to Skiba, the suspect himself indicated such a threat. The prosecutor's office also has a medical certificate stating that arrest may be applied to the man provided he is given certain medication.

The suspect's position

Krzysztof N. did not admit guilt and refused to give explanations. As the prosecutor's office spokesperson reported, the man said that he did not understand the suspicions brought against him and referred to numerous physical and mental illnesses. He also said that he might provide explanations after consulting a lawyer, who had not yet been appointed at that time.

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