The US Department of Justice announced coordinated law enforcement action in Ohio and Texas against a scheme in which North Korean IT specialists allegedly obtained remote jobs at US companies using false or stolen identities. During the operation, law enforcement officers filed charges, arrested two US citizens and seized 187 computers.

More than 70 companies involved

As Korea Herald reports, an indictment in Ohio concerns a scheme that affected more than 70 US companies in healthcare, communications, retail and manufacturing. According to the Department of Justice, it generated approximately $3 million in revenue, which US officials believe was transferred to entities controlled by North Korea that are under US sanctions.

According to the US department, North Korean IT workers used virtual private networks to obtain remote positions at US companies. Investigators say they were assisted by intermediaries in the United States, who stored employer-issued laptops and transferred earnings to accounts controlled by North Korea.

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Searches in Texas

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted searches and other investigative actions at more than 40 residences in Texas that, according to law enforcement, may have been so-called laptop farms. The operation lasted from September 21 to 25.

Two US citizens were arrested on charges related to wire fraud, money laundering and identity theft. The US Department of State also announced a possible reward of up to $5 million to support international efforts to counter North Korea’s illicit financial activities, including cybercrime, money laundering and sanctions evasion.

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