The European Union has no intention of easing sanctions pressure on Russia. As early as Monday, EU foreign ministers are set to approve the largest package of restrictions yet aimed at the Russian military machine.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas emphasized that over the past two days, more than 80 Ukrainian civilians have been killed as a result of Russian strikes. At the same time, Moscow has intensified its hybrid attacks against European countries and NATO allies.

Kallas also warned that suspending sanctions on Russian diesel fuel provides the Kremlin with additional revenue to continue the war.

“Now is not the time to ease pressure on Russia, and Europe will not do so,” she stressed.

The new package of sanctions should target Russia’s military-industrial complex and military capabilities.

Source: Kaja Kallas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that revenues from the export of Russian petroleum products are helping the Kremlin continue the war against Ukraine. According to him, the consequences of easing the restrictions have become particularly noticeable against the backdrop of Russian strikes on Kyiv.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that an agreement had been reached with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of millions of metric tons of Russian diesel fuel to the American and global markets.

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