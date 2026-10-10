Loud explosion heard at Riyadh airport — Cyprus Mail

A loud explosion was heard on Saturday at the airport in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia. Cyprus Mail reports, citing a witness and people informed about the situation. This occurred amid intensified missile strikes on the kingdom, which, according to the publication, are being carried out by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group.

Flight cancellations

Saudi Arabia's government media office and the country's civil aviation authority did not immediately comment on the explosion. King Khalid International Airport urged passengers to check their flight status directly with their airlines before travelling.

Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways cancelled several flights between their hubs and Riyadh. Some of the cancellations will remain in effect through Monday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous attacks

Saturday's explosion followed attacks on Riyadh airport earlier this week. According to the publication, four people were killed and several others were injured at the time. A Saudia aircraft was also damaged, and smoke rose over the airport grounds.

Following these strikes, a number of carriers suspended or cancelled flights to the Saudi Arabian capital. This is taking place ahead of major energy and investment conferences that Riyadh is set to host.

Read us on