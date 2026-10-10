Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has convened a meeting for Sunday at 8:30 a.m. over incidents of violence in schools and a wave of disinformation. The meeting will be attended by the heads of several ministries, the coordinator of the special services, and representatives of the services.

Polish government meeting

As RMF24 reports, the meeting with the head of the Polish government will include the ministers of education, interior and administration, health, and digitalization. Government spokesperson Adam Szłapka announced the meeting on the social network X.

Incidents in Mazovia

Several dangerous incidents involving young people have occurred in the Masovian Voivodeship in recent days. At a school in Leszczydół-Nowiny, a 15-year-old teenager attacked three people. They included a 37-year-old employee of the institution, who died.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A day earlier, at Vocational School Complex No. 4 in Ostrołęka, a 19-year-old man armed with a knife attacked nine people, including five students and two teachers. According to the outlet, he also had a backpack containing a homemade explosive substance.

Police also reported that they prevented a possible attack at a school in Sierpc. The detained 17-year-old, who threatened to “do something bad,” was charged and arrested for two months.

Following these events, schools and kindergartens in the Masovian Voivodeship were placed under additional police monitoring with support from the municipal guard. Police also stated that they are conducting measures across Poland to ensure safety in educational institutions. As of 6:00 a.m., law enforcement officers had inspected nearly 50,000 institutions and detained 76 people. Police patrols are to return to schools on Monday and remain there until a separate decision is made.

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