In France, a cyberattack on refrigeration systems affected several hundred supermarkets. The attackers remotely initiated the defrosting process in stores, forcing retail outlets to discard frozen and chilled products.

Intermarché and Coopérative U among those affected

As RMF24 reports, the attack was carried out overnight from Sunday to Monday. According to an AFP estimate, it affected approximately 150–200 Intermarché stores and around 100 Coopérative U stores.

French media also named other retail chains among those affected, but the companies in question did not confirm this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prosecutors launch an investigation

The Paris prosecutor's office said that an arson attack had also occurred and announced the start of an investigation into the cyberattack on supermarkets across the country. France's Ministry of Trade said it remains in contact with distributors but currently has no additional information.

Coopérative U chief Dominique Schelcher wrote on social network X that attacks on equipment necessary for storing fresh products and supplying food to France's residents are an extremely serious matter.

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