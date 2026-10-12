Legendary Czech hockey goaltender, two-time Stanley Cup champion, and Olympic champion Dominik Hašek sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “traitor to the democratic world.” The statement was prompted by the White House’s decision to allow the export of Russian diesel fuel to the U.S., which effectively weakened sanctions against Russia’s energy sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Hašek stated that Trump is willing to betray the interests of his own country and fellow citizens for personal gain. The athlete, who has been actively commenting on political events since retiring from his career, consistently opposes Russia’s diplomatic concessions, calls for the exclusion of Russian athletes from international competitions, and criticizes Washington’s contacts with the Kremlin regarding the war in Ukraine.

Source: Dominik Hašek’s social media account

Poland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs commented on reports of a U.S. agreement to purchase Russian diesel fuel. He pointed out that Moscow itself is reporting a fuel shortage.

Earlier, the U.S. Congress reminded Trump of the Graham Act in connection with the easing of sanctions against Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump once again blamed Ukraine for the lack of a peace agreement with Russia, while stating that the Kremlin is allegedly interested in resolving the war. Separately, the U.S. leader praised Moscow for supplying large volumes of oil at low prices.

In addition, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the Russian-Ukrainian war could have been avoided, attributing its outbreak to “incompetence.” He also reiterated that under his presidency, a Russian invasion allegedly would not have occurred.

Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev, called U.S. President Donald Trump’s appeal to Ukrainians to elect a new head of state instead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy “historic” and “landmark.”

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, may visit Russia again within the next two weeks. The exact date of the visit has not yet been determined.

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