Sinan Selen, head of Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), warned that the country should prepare for possible new assassination attempts. As RMF24 reports, he said that the actions of Russian special services of Russia — an aggressor state — could pose a direct threat to the security of German citizens. According to the services’ assessment, Russia may be planning killings on German territory.

Warning from the BfV chief

On Monday, Selen said that Germany must take into account the possibility of new assassination attempts. He stressed that the situation is serious and also emphasized the need to create an effective system of protection against such attacks.

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Incident at Leipzig Airport

The context for the warning was an incident at Leipzig Airport in August: according to RMF24, German services thwarted an attempted attack involving drones. Details of the operation have not been disclosed. German counterintelligence fears a recurrence of similar cases. The outlet notes that this episode became a warning signal.

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