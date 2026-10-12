In France, authorities are urgently deploying around 3,000 substitute teachers to schools with the greatest need for educators. The move comes after more than two weeks of nationwide student protests, which in some cases were accompanied by violence.

Students’ demands

Student associations view the decision as a significant concession by the French government. At the same time, repairing neglected school buildings and raising teachers’ salaries, which are among the lowest in the eurozone, remain among the protesters’ main demands.

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As France 24 reports, it remains unclear where exactly the necessary teachers will come from and whether this measure will be able to prevent new protests. The possible excessive use of force by police during demonstrations has also become an additional subject of discussion.

Financial constraints

Repairing schools and raising pay will require additional funds, which the government is reluctant to spend, according to the broadcaster. France’s public debt stands at 120% of the size of its economy, while the budget deficit is 5.4%. Investors are concerned about the state of French finances, making borrowing on international markets more expensive for the country.

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