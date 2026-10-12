The Nigerian military said that more than 40 militants from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were killed in an airstrike in Borno State in the country’s northeast. The operation was conducted on October 10 against a militant cell in the village of Badu, located south of Gudumbali in the Guzamala Local Government Area.

Aerial reconnaissance before the strike

Mohammed Goni, spokesperson for the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, said the operation was preceded by intelligence indicating that ISWAP militants were gathering to carry out coordinated attacks on military personnel in Sector 3’s area of responsibility. This was reported by Premium Times Nigeria.

According to Goni, the air component of the task force monitored militant movements near suspected hideouts and logistical facilities. A precise strike was then carried out on a building where members of the group were located.

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Militant equipment destroyed

Preliminary human intelligence and a battle damage assessment, according to the military, indicate that more than 40 militants were killed, including one of ISWAP’s commanders. Two vehicles and around 20 motorcycles used for movement, logistics and attacks were also destroyed, the operation’s spokesperson said.

Goni stated that the militants belonged to the mobile Murabitun unit, which was responsible for patrols, coordinating attacks and sustaining ISWAP activities in the area. The military continues to assess the full extent of the damage inflicted.

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