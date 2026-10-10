At least two killed in strike on Riyadh airport — Interia

According to an AFP diplomatic source, at least two people were killed and dozens more were injured in Saudi Arabia as a result of a missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Following a series of explosions, passengers were evacuated and air traffic was temporarily suspended. As Interia reports, the attack is linked to Yemen’s Houthis.

Dead and injured

According to the AFP source, the strike occurred at around 3:00 p.m. local time. One of those killed was an Egyptian crew member working for a Saudi airline. The second victim was a Palestinian with Egyptian travel documents.

Most of the injured, according to the source, are Saudi citizens. At least five Saudis required intensive medical care. Some of the victims were transported from the airport to hospital by air.

Witnesses reported at least two powerful explosions in the Saudi capital. More than a dozen ambulances were dispatched to King Khalid International Airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Flights cancelled and diverted

Following the explosions, flights to Riyadh were cancelled or diverted to other airports. According to the Flightradar24 service, cited by Reuters, disruptions occurred in connections with the Saudi Arabian capital. Etihad Airways and Qatar Airways cancelled some flights, while certain restrictions were to remain in effect until Monday.

The airport administration urged passengers to check flight statuses before arriving. The embassies of Germany, Canada and Spain in Saudi Arabia advised their citizens not to use Riyadh airport. France had recommended the previous day that people avoid non-essential travel to the Saudi capital.

Previous strikes

This is at least the third strike on the airport in a week. In the two previous attacks, four people were killed, including a Saudi pilot and a Sudanese citizen, and one aircraft sustained serious damage. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the previous strikes, but immediately after the latest incident, the group did not issue a statement confirming its involvement.

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