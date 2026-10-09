In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is introducing temporary trade preferences for Armenia for two years. They will enter into force on 10 October and will temporarily liberalize nearly 80% of Armenian exports to the EU.

Fruits, vegetables and beverages

The preferences cover almost all exports of fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers that were affected by trade restrictions recently imposed by Russia, the aggressor state. The regime will also apply to more than 91% of exports of beverages and alcoholic drinks from Armenia.

According to the European Commission’s assessment, easier access to the EU market should help Armenian producers and exporters mitigate the consequences of the restrictions and support the resilience of the country’s economy. This was reported by European Commission Press.

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Conditions and safeguard mechanisms

The preferential regime provides for conditions and safeguard mechanisms for the EU market. They may be applied if imports negatively affect producers in European Union countries.

The trade preferences are part of a broader support package for Armenia announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as a sign of solidarity with the country affected by Russian trade restrictions.

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