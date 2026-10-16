Estonia’s Ministry of the Interior plans to update the design of passports and return blue covers for citizens’ documents from 2030. New security features will begin to be introduced earlier: in January 2027 in the documents of holders of so-called grey passports, and in July of the same year in citizens’ passports, ERR News reports.

Security update

Current passports will remain valid until their expiry date, and document holders will not have to take any additional steps because of the design change. Blue passports will be introduced gradually as documents are naturally renewed.

New security features include a partially transparent window shaped like a boulder, with a chip antenna in the form of an oak leaf. The image of the holder’s signature will be moved from the second to the third page of the passport. Personal data in the documents will not change.

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Return to the previous color

Blue covers were used in Estonia after the restoration of independence in 1991. After the country joined the European Union in 2004, they were replaced with burgundy covers recommended for the passports of EU member states, although this color scheme is not mandatory.

Interior Minister Igor Taro said that the idea to change the cover color emerged while preparing a new generation of passports. According to him, the appearance of the document, which is the main proof of identity when travelling, should reflect the colors of the Estonian state. Taro explained the phased introduction by the passport production contract valid until 2030, which will make it possible to switch to the new color without additional costs.

Former Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets criticized the minister’s focus, saying that attention should be given to countering Russian hybrid attacks, staffing problems in the police and rescue service, as well as migration issues. Member of the European Parliament and former Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said that discussing passport colors ahead of the Riigikogu elections in March looks like a pre-election distraction.

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