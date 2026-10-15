Estonia’s Ministry of Culture has abandoned planned cuts to state funding for public libraries in 2027. Culture Minister Heidy Purga announced this on Kuku Radio, ERR News reports.

Funding will be preserved

According to Purga, the decision was the result of negotiations between the ministry and libraries. She noted that public libraries are an important cultural and community network in Estonia.

The ministry found funds to maintain the subsidy at its current level next year. Purga also said this would not require reducing operational subsidies for other funding recipients.

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Support for library services

In addition to subsidies for purchasing library materials, the Ministry of Culture supports the development of public library collections and services through other programs. In particular, Purga mentioned a library development acceleration program designed for institutions in different municipalities.

Last week, the ministry’s library adviser, Ülle Talihärm, said that €1.77 million had been allocated for purchasing materials for public libraries in 2027, compared with €1.87 million last year. She explained that the reduction was due to a 10% cut in state budget expenditure spread over several years.

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