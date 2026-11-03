The European Commission held urgent coordination meetings following a series of suspected cyberattacks on refrigerated display cases and freezer equipment at supermarkets in several EU countries. During the incidents, temperatures in refrigeration systems rose sharply, RMF24 reports.

Coordination between EU countries

The first meeting was attended by representatives of the EU Agency for Cybersecurity ENISA, Europol and relevant European Commission services. The second meeting took place within the CYCLONe network, with representatives of EU member states taking part, including countries affected by the attacks.

The meetings aimed to exchange information, establish the circumstances of the incidents and coordinate a joint response. The European Commission stressed that the issue concerns not one but several European Union countries. Poland's CERT confirmed in a conversation with an RMF FM reporter that two refrigeration devices in Poland were targeted in the attacks.

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Protecting retail chains

The European Commission also plans to assess the preparedness of European retail chains for similar incidents. European Commissioner for Agriculture Christophe Hansen said the matter would be considered at one of the upcoming meetings of the European Commission's Security College, which deals with strategic threats to the EU.

According to RMF24, Hansen seeks to obtain a complete picture of supermarkets' protection and their emergency action plans. He links the resilience of food supply chains to Europe's food security. The Commission also recalled existing tools to counter cyberattacks, including the Cyber Resilience Act, the Cyber Solidarity Act and the NIS2 Directive.

The European Commission did not name possible perpetrators of the attacks. Identifying those involved in the incidents falls within the competence of national investigative authorities.

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