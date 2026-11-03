Germany is planning another protest action by the Gen Z regelt movement for November 20. This was reported by Der Spiegel. Previously, tens of thousands of people took to the streets during protests by this movement.

Next action

The action planned for November 20 is set to be the next protest following the movement’s previous demonstrations. Der Spiegel describes these events as youth demonstrations that took place in many cities. According to the publication, tens of thousands of people took part in them.

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Organizers’ disagreements

After the previous protests, the organizers of Gen Z regelt did not reach an agreement on the movement’s further actions. They also had disagreements over who should lead Gen Z regelt. The publication raises the question of the movement’s further development and its leadership.

A photograph published alongside the article shows a Gen Z regelt protest in Leipzig. In the caption to the image, Der Spiegel also raises the question of what the movement’s further development will be.

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