The Kremlin no longer believes in Trump's peace plan and is betting on intensifying strikes — Bloomberg

The Kremlin no longer expects U.S. President Donald Trump to be able to force Ukraine to sign a peace agreement on Russia’s terms. As a result, Moscow intends to increase military pressure on Ukraine and its European allies and is preparing for a protracted war.

Sources cited by the publication note that Trump’s weakened position within the U.S. following the midterm elections will limit his room to maneuver. This could give Vladimir Putin free rein to further escalate the conflict and intensify attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. At the same time, Moscow plans to seek ways to lift U.S. sanctions and convince Washington that it is possible to do business without waiting for the war to end.

Although a new round of consultations involving representatives from Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia is scheduled for November 10–11 in Abu Dhabi, the Russian dictator has yet to show any willingness to back down from his demands regarding Ukrainian territories. Furthermore, the Kremlin has already confirmed its commitment to a protracted war by increasing military spending for 2026 by nearly $60 billion—to about $200 billion (over 8.2 trillion hryvnias)— while maintaining a similar level of funding for 2027 as well.

Source: Bloomberg.

During the upcoming peace talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukraine plans to raise the issue of security guarantees. Other priorities include halting attacks on energy infrastructure, unblocking the “grain corridor,” exchanging prisoners of war, and organizing a meeting of heads of state.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to him, it could take place soon.

During his speech at the Berlin Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that after the U.S. elections, Donald Trump will focus on achieving a just peace in Ukraine.

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