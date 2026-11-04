In the United States, Democrat Brian Poindexter, a structural steel installer and union member, is defeating two-term Republican congressman Max Miller in Ohio's 7th District, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection. The district includes Cleveland's southern suburbs. With 67% of votes counted, Poindexter had nearly 54% support, compared with 46% for Miller.

An unexpected result

As The Hill reports, the race was initially not considered competitive. The district has traditionally supported conservatives, and Donald Trump won there by an 11-percentage-point margin in the 2024 election.

Late in the campaign, Miller found himself at the center of a public family dispute. His ex-wife accused the politician of violence against her and their young daughter. Miller denied the allegations, saying his ex-wife had fabricated them in a child custody dispute.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Family criticism and the economy

Miller's former father-in-law, Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, said in August that Miller lacked the character to serve in Congress and advised him to seek professional help. Moreno also said he feared for his daughter and granddaughter when Miller has custody of the child.

During the campaign, Poindexter criticized the economic situation and high cost of living during Trump's second term. He emphasized Miller's connection to the president, as Miller had previously been a Trump aide, and linked inflationary trends to global tariffs, the war with Iran and other administration decisions. In response, Miller cited Republicans' legislative achievements, including a sweeping tax cut with provisions eliminating taxes on tips and overtime work.

Read us on