In the United States, Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton, the Democratic Party candidate, defeated Republican Roger Marshall in the election for the U.S. Senate seat from Kansas. Rolling Stone reports that he became the first Democratic senator elected from the state in 94 years.

Hamilton is the founder of the largest United Methodist church in the United States. The publication notes that during his life he has been registered as a Republican, a Democrat, and an independent voter. During the campaign, Marshall portrayed his opponent as too progressive and too weak to represent Kansas, while Hamilton relied on centrist rhetoric with religious references.

Economy and campaign

According to polling conducted during the election campaign, the economy was the main issue for Kansas voters. Rolling Stone writes that Marshall’s standing may have been harmed by rising diesel fuel prices, which the publication called a side effect of the U.S. war with Iran, as well as the president’s decision to allow beef imports at lower tariff rates.

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In 2020, Marshall was reelected by a margin of more than 11 percentage points. This time, according to Rolling Stone’s assessment, his campaign took place in a political environment more difficult for the Republican Party, while Hamilton was able to build a broad coalition of voters in a state that Donald Trump won by a margin of more than 16 percent two years earlier.

Medical debt lawsuits

Rolling Stone also links the race’s outcome to reports about attempts by Marshall, who previously worked as an obstetrician-gynecologist, to collect debts from his patients. According to The New York Times, cited by the publication, at least 81 of Marshall’s patients were arrested for failing to appear in court in cases concerning medical-service debt.

At the end of the campaign, Marshall released an advertisement in which he confirmed that he had turned to collection agencies to recover debts. He also said that he would not want any of his patients to be imprisoned. Two visits by President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance did not change the election result. After his victory, Hamilton said he was ready to work with the president on issues beneficial to Kansas residents.

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