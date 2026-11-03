2026 U.S. Elections: Americans Elect a New Congress Amid High Gas Prices — CNN

Midterm elections for Congress have begun in the U.S. Democrats hope to gain control of both chambers—the House of Representatives and the Senate—while Republicans are trying to hold onto their seats. Voting has already begun in several states, but it has not been without problems at polling places, inclement weather, and heightened attention to the security of the electoral process.

On Tuesday, November 3, Americans began voting in the midterm congressional elections. Polling places are opening gradually across various states. Voting began early in the day in several regions, and new states joined them later. These elections are of great importance to both parties. Democrats are seeking to secure a majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate. This would give them greater leverage to influence congressional decisions and the policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Ahead of Election Day, Democrats held a nine-percentage-point lead in a national poll on the congressional elections. These figures come from the CNN Poll of Polls—a composite index that aggregates the results of several polls. For Republicans, this election will also be a serious test. The party needs not only to retain its majority but also to assess how effective its strategy of redistricting has been. Particular attention is focused on the race for Senate seats in states where Republicans traditionally hold strong positions.

Problems arose at some polling places

Election Day was not without its difficulties. In New York State, particularly in Westchester County, problems arose at several polling places. State Attorney General Letitia James reported this. She assured voters that they could calmly fill out their ballots and hand them to polling station staff. According to James, all votes cast will be counted.

This situation has drawn particular attention because Westchester County is home to part of New York’s 17th congressional district. It is considered one of the most competitive districts, so the voting results there could be significant in the race for seats in the House of Representatives.

Bad weather disrupted voting in Utah

Bad weather posed another challenge for voters. In Utah, particularly in San Juan County, a state of emergency was declared due to severe storms and the threat of widespread flooding. As a result, some residents may not be able to reach polling places or special ballot drop boxes. To ensure they do not lose the opportunity to vote, state authorities have allowed electronic voting in such cases.

Thus, weather conditions in one of the driest regions of the country have posed an additional challenge for election organizers. They must ensure that voting is possible even in areas where travel is difficult due to flooding.

Federal election observers have been dispatched to polling stations

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Justice has released a list of 126 counties across the country where federal election observers have been deployed. Their presence is intended to help monitor the voting process and ensure compliance with election rules. Observers have been deployed to various parts of the country where federal authorities deem their presence necessary.

This comes amid heightened attention to the security of the U.S. elections and potential interference in them. In particular, on the eve of the vote, the Pentagon stepped up its efforts to counter foreign threats, enlisting military intelligence and cyber units for this task.

Gas prices remain a key issue for voters

Another issue that remains high on Americans’ agenda is the cost of living, particularly gas prices. According to the American Automobile Association (AAA), on Election Day, the average price of a gallon of gas nationwide was $4.15. Although gas prices have gradually fallen in recent weeks, they still remain at a record high for a midterm election day. This is significant because prices at the pump directly affect Americans’ daily expenses and remain one of the issues of greatest concern to voters.

Thus, the U.S. midterm elections are taking place amid a fierce battle for control of Congress, problems at some polling stations, and weather-related challenges. Democrats hold a lead in national polls, but whether they can translate that lead into actual votes and secure a majority in both chambers will become clear once the results are tallied, according to CNN.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hagseth has ordered the country’s military intelligence and cyber units to strengthen security for the 2026 midterm elections against potential interference by foreign states. He called this a “must-win” mission and directed that all available resources of the Pentagon’s intelligence system be devoted to it.

The cost of living has become the top economic issue for Americans during the U.S. midterm congressional elections. According to a Fox News poll, six out of ten voters are most concerned about how much they spend on everyday necessities. At the same time, 74% of those surveyed view the state of the economy negatively, and more than half expect the situation to get even worse next year.

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