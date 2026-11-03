The Czech Republic is failing to meet 70% of NATO-defined military capability development targets, and in the most costly areas it is lagging behind by five to 10 years. This is stated in a new strategy for the development of the country’s Armed Forces, approved by the Czech government, RMF24 reports.

The document states that these shortfalls limit the Czech army’s ability to carry out tasks related to the Alliance’s collective defence. The strategy’s authors also assess that the likelihood of a Russian attack on NATO and European Union states is increasing.

Army expansion and air defence

The plan envisages increasing the size of the Czech Armed Forces from approximately 26,000 to 32,000 service members by 2030. The priorities include developing air defence and counter-drone systems, accelerating the introduction of new technologies, and strengthening capabilities to defend the country’s own territory.

At the same time, the strategy acknowledges that the situation will improve slowly in the coming years despite the deteriorating security environment in Europe. Czech President Petr Pavel criticised the document’s provisions, stating that they do not make it possible to achieve even basic goals, even in a relatively long-term perspective.

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Spending and defence procurement

In recent years, the Czech Republic has spent less than 2% of GDP on defence. The current government does not plan to increase spending above this level in 2027–2029. At the same time, NATO states agreed that by 2035, spending on core defence should amount to 3.5% of GDP annually, with another 1.5% of GDP directed toward infrastructure.

The Czech plan envisages reaching the level of 3.5% of GDP in 2030–2035. Until 2030, funds will be directed almost entirely toward already approved programmes, including the purchase of 24 F-35 fighter jets, Leopard tanks, and short- and medium-range air defence systems. According to the strategy’s assessment, this could slow the formation of a medium brigade, the development of unmanned systems, and counter-drone capabilities.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš named accelerating military recruitment, investing in air defence, and counter-unmanned systems as key tasks.

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