Former U.S. President Barack Obama recorded an automated campaign call in support of Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, who is running for the Senate from Michigan. In the message, he urged voters to support the candidate, highlighting his stance on affordable healthcare, jobs, and combating the influence of big business. Former Vice President Kamala Harris has also joined the final push for El-Sayed.

Barack Obama joined the final stage of Abdul El-Sayyed’s campaign in Michigan. The former president recorded an automated phone message—a so-called robocall—in which he asked state residents to vote for the Democratic candidate in the U.S. Senate election. “I ask you to support Abdul El-Sayed in the U.S. Senate election,” Obama said in his message.

He noted that El-Sayyed is a physician by profession and opposes the influence of large corporations on politics. According to the former president, the candidate aims to create well-paying jobs, improve the healthcare system, and lower costs for Americans.

Obama specifically noted that El-Sayyed did not accept corporate donations for his campaign. He also highlighted the candidate’s stance on access to healthcare. “Abdul has never taken corporate money. He understands that healthcare is a human right, and believes that we should invest in our own country rather than spend money on endless wars,” Obama said. El-Sayed’s campaign confirmed that such a call did indeed take place. CNN obtained a copy of the recording.

Kamala Harris also joined the campaign

Obama isn’t the only prominent Democratic Party figure to have endorsed the candidate. Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has also recorded automated phone messages in his support. This is part of the final stage of El-Sayed’s campaign, as he seeks to secure the support of Michigan voters ahead of the election. The backing of the former president and the former vice president is expected to strengthen his position in the final hours before the election.

Abdul El-Sayed is a physician and a member of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. In his campaign, he emphasizes affordable healthcare, economic justice, and limiting the influence of large corporations on political decisions. Thus, on the eve of the Senate election, the candidate received public support from two influential Democrats who addressed Michigan voters directly, according to CNN.

On the day of the midterm congressional elections, Americans faced record-high prices for gasoline and diesel. The average price per gallon of regular gasoline reached $4.15, while diesel averaged $6.29. According to estimates by researchers at Brown University, higher fuel prices have cost American consumers approximately $151 billion since the start of the war with Iran.

Midterm congressional elections have begun in the U.S. Democrats hope to gain control of both chambers—the House of Representatives and the Senate—while Republicans are trying to hold onto their seats. Voting has already begun in several states, but it has not been without problems at polling places, inclement weather, and heightened attention to the security of the electoral process.

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