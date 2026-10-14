The European Council plans to call for stricter visa restrictions on Russians

European Union leaders may call for stricter visa requirements for Russian citizens in response to the intensification of Russian hybrid operations against EU countries.

This is stated in the draft conclusions of the European Council summit, which will take place on October 15–16.

The document notes that the EU condemns the escalating threats from Russia and warns that its actions will not go unanswered.

Possible steps include the introduction of additional restrictive measures, a review and tightening of visa policies regarding Russian citizens, and the strengthening of critical infrastructure protection.

In addition, the European Council plans to call on the Council of the EU to accelerate work on an action plan regarding drone security and countering unmanned aerial vehicles.

Source: European Truth

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called on European Union countries to completely halt the issuance of Schengen tourist visas to Russian citizens until Moscow ends the war against Ukraine. Helsinki is also proposing to tighten entry restrictions for people in Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, individuals subject to sanctions, and Russians who have fought against Ukraine.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Commission is preparing proposals to tighten visa rules for citizens of Russia—the aggressor state. These proposals may be presented in January to strengthen the EU’s defense against hybrid threats.

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