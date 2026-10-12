The European Union has imposed sanctions against the Russian construction company “Samolet” and its CEO, Anna Akinshina. The sanctions were imposed due to the use of North Korean workers at construction sites in Vladivostok, in violation of a ban imposed by the UN Security Council.

The restrictions include a freeze on the assets of the company and its CEO, as well as a ban on the direct or indirect provision of funds and economic resources to them. Individuals are also barred from entering EU countries.

The “Samolet” Group stated that it continues to operate as usual. The company noted that it uses almost exclusively domestically produced materials and equipment. The company also promised to comment on the situation after reviewing the EU’s notification, receiving the necessary documents, and analyzing the reasons for the sanctions.

In Vladivostok, “Samolet” is carrying out two projects—“Sabanayeva 125” and “Neibuta Quarter.” The first is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of 2026, while the second is scheduled for completion in 2029.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

The EU will completely phase out Russian gas by the end of 2027, according to von der Leyen.

Putin has cut gas prices for China to a minimum—Reuters.

Russia will suspend gas supplies to Armenia for 10 days.

Russia will sell gas to China at a discount until 2029, according to Bloomberg

France, Belgium, and Spain spent more on Russian gas than they contributed to Ukraine.

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