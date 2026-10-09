Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth €1 million

Finland will provide Ukraine with its 35th package of military aid, valued at approximately 1 million euros. President Alexander Stubb approved the decision on October 9, 2026, following a proposal from the government.

The new package will include items of a single type of defense equipment, which will be transferred from the Finnish Defense Forces’ stockpiles. At the same time, the country has already begun preparations for the next, larger shipment of aid.

The total value of military equipment that Finland has transferred to Ukraine has reached 3.6 billion euros.

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen emphasized that the decision on the new aid package was expedited in response to an urgent request from Ukraine.

“Finland expedited this decision to fulfill Ukraine’s urgent request. We will not turn a blind eye to the needs of the Ukrainian people. Instead, we will support Ukraine and continue to provide logistical aid,” Hakkanen stated.

Finland will not disclose detailed information about the contents of the new package, the method of delivery, or the delivery schedule. This decision is explained by operational considerations and the need to ensure the safe delivery of aid to its destination.

The decision took into account both Ukraine’s needs and the capabilities of the Finnish Defense Forces.

This is stated on the website of the Finnish Ministry of Defense.

In addition, Germany is preparing a new military aid package for Ukraine worth approximately 1 billion euros. According to Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the funds will be directed toward strengthening air defense, producing drones to counter jet-powered drones, long-range weapons, and satellite technologies.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will continue to respond to Russian strikes, particularly those targeting bridges. He noted that Russia is also attacking civilian infrastructure—warehouses, data centers, and mobile communication facilities. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine does not plan to leave such attacks unanswered.

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