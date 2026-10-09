UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told the Security Council that the country has returned to full-scale war: fighting has spread across several fronts, while Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia could intensify regional instability. The National reports.

According to Grundberg, Yemen has once again descended into a large-scale armed conflict in recent weeks. He called on the parties to the confrontation to move to negotiations, emphasizing the need to seek political strategies so that war does not become a permanent reality for the country.

Fighting near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

The Iranian-backed Houthis had previously advanced toward the city of Mocha and the coast of the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait. At the same time, Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it had regained control of nearby areas this week as a result of a counteroffensive.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The conflict is increasingly spreading into Saudi Arabian territory. Saudi authorities said that three Saudi citizens, including an airline pilot, were killed in attacks on Thursday. The attacks targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and a Saudi aircraft. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack on the airport.

Population displacement and risks to shipping

Grundberg condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s civilian and energy infrastructure, including Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport. He also warned that threats to Saudi Arabia-linked commercial vessels in the Red Sea could destabilize international shipping and energy markets.

According to the UN, more than 200,000 people in Yemen have been forced to leave their homes since the beginning of August — the highest level of new displacement since the 2022 truce. Nearly 4,000 more people crossed the Bab el-Mandeb Strait seeking safety in Djibouti and Somalia.

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