Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten said that the country would take all necessary measures to protect the International Criminal Court from the sanctions announced by the United States. At a joint press conference with European Council President António Costa, he expressed hope that diplomatic efforts would make it possible to prevent their implementation.

As Anadolu Agency reports, Jetten called the announcement of sanctions an unfortunate escalation. At the same time, he welcomed diplomatic steps that mean the restrictions will not take effect immediately. According to him, the six-month period will make it possible to continue discussions with Washington and other parties to find a solution and prevent the sanctions from being imposed before April next year.

Support for the court’s work

The Dutch head of government stressed the importance of the ICC for the international legal order and promised to ensure that it can continue operating despite pressure. He also assured companies supplying the court with goods and services that they would be able to continue their operations for at least the next six months.

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Jetten added that EU countries and partners outside Europe, including in North America, Africa, Asia and the Pacific region, are preparing additional measures for next year if necessary.

European Union position

António Costa confirmed the EU’s support for the ICC, stating that international justice is necessary for compliance with international law. He expressed deep regret over the announced US sanctions and called on the United States to use the next six months to resolve the dispute through dialogue.

Answering a question about the possible use of the EU Blocking Statute, Costa said that the European Union would take appropriate measures to protect the court, its members and staff. This mechanism is intended to protect EU companies and citizens from complying with certain foreign sanctions. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions against the ICC and threatened to shut down the court if it did not stop what Rubio described as threats.

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