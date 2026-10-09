The UN Human Rights Office said that the US plan to broadcast the execution of former US Army Major Nidal Hasan amounts to a public execution and would violate the absolute prohibition of torture. Office spokesperson Shabia Mantoo said this in Geneva, Anadolu Agency reports.

UN position

According to Mantoo, broadcasting the execution would constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. She stressed that failure to comply with this prohibition would inevitably make the execution arbitrary and result in a violation of the right to life.

The spokesperson also mentioned that UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk had previously expressed concern about public executions in Afghanistan and Iran.

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Planned broadcast

The UN statement came after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that the public would be able to watch Hasan’s execution by firing squad. Hasan was sentenced to death for fatally shooting 13 unarmed US military personnel at Fort Hood military base in Texas in 2009.

According to the agency, the planned broadcast could become the first public execution in the United States in nearly a century.

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