A drought has been declared in northern England following a dry spring and summer

A drought has been officially declared in the county of Yorkshire in northern England. The cause was a lack of rainfall in the spring and summer, which led to a significant drop in water levels in reservoirs, rivers, and groundwater sources. Even recent rains have not been enough to quickly remedy the situation.

The UK Environment Agency has declared a drought in Yorkshire. As early as late July, the region was designated as experiencing prolonged dry weather. Now the situation has worsened to the point that authorities have raised the threat level to an officially declared drought.

Despite the recent rains, many areas of Yorkshire still have little water. Low levels are being recorded in reservoirs and rivers. In some places, groundwater levels have also dropped significantly. The situation was exacerbated by an unusually dry September. Due to a lack of fall rainfall, water bodies were unable to sufficiently replenish their water reserves after a dry spring and summer.

Regional Environmental Manager Vicky Townend noted that the period from April through September was the fifth driest on record. According to her, even if the rains continue for several weeks, this may not be enough to quickly restore water reserves. The effects of the prolonged lack of rainfall have accumulated over several months, so it will take time for water levels to recover.

The drought is placing additional strain on rivers, reservoirs, and natural ecosystems. The situation going forward will depend on the amount of rainfall and how quickly the region’s water reserves can recover. Sky News reports this.

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